Restaurant grows herbs - in Peterborough city centre street

Herbs growing outside The Pizza House in Cowgate

The two sorry looking planters outside The Pizza House on Cowgate are now bringing a little colour to the street - and bringing some flavour to the sauces cooked up in the restaurant.

Owner Rinaldo Fasulo said staff decided to act after the street furniture was once more left untouched by the city council.

So customers arriving at the popular venue - or dining alfresco - are greeted by the aroma of fresh basil, mint, curled leaf parsley and rosemary, rather than the sight of a mound of soil.