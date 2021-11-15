Restaurant back up to speed in time for Peterborough’s festive season
Peterborough restaurant and tearoom Sundays is returning to ‘normal’ as it prepares for Christmas in the city centre.
This week the breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea specialist in the Cathedral precincts (Becket’s Chapel) is going back to pre-covid opening hours - 9.30am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday.
This coincides with the launch of their traditional Christmas Dinner served everyday they’re open from Thursday through to the end of December.
Owner David Beever said: “Throughout these difficult times we have prioritised the health, both physical and mental of our customers and colleagues. We actually shut a week prior to the government mandating us to do so and we’re a bit behind a lot of other businesses in reopening fully for the same reason. The staff have been amazing, ensuring the business has remained viable, I felt it was very important not to take their hard work for granted. So we have traded reduced days and hours to ensure we all get chance to recharge.”
The next month or so promises to be an exciting time at the restaurant with two dates for the lovers of ‘BBQ Nights’ - the slow-cooked and smoked meats off-shoot business - on November 26 and December 18 and a packed events calendar at the Cathedral.