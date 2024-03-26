Refurbished village pub near Peterborough seeks new tenant

The Feathers – formerly The Prince of Wales Feathers, in Castor near Peterborough which closed its doors last year – has been completely refurbished by the owner, local farmer Stewart Wood, and is now fitted with new commercial grade oak flooring and log burner.

The detached stone built property, on the main Peterborough Road, provides a largely open plan area for customers with a central wooden bar servery and space for around 50 internal covers in total.

There’s a front bar area with side snug, followed by a rear dining area with access to the commercial kitchen – although a new tenant is being sought to trade as a public house, not a restaurant, serving the local community and beyond. It has for some years been the post-match destination for the nearby cricket club.

The first floor provides a comfortable private accommodation with two bedrooms, newly fitted bathroom, kitchen and lounge.

Outside there is a substantial West facing terrace (around 40 covers), a further block paved area with a renovated covered pergola, providing a further 40 covers.

On the market with www.everardcole.co.uk, a new free of tie lease is available, and offers are being sought in the region of £28,000 per annum on a 12-15 year lease.

1 . The Feathers The Feathers at Castor near Peterborough Photo: everard cole Photo Sales

2 . The Feathers The Feathers at Castor near Peterborough Photo: everard cole Photo Sales

3 . feathers 5.jpg The Feathers at Castor near Peterborough Photo: everard cole Photo Sales