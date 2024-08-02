Re-modelled Burger King in Peterborough shopping centre ready to reopen its doors
The re-opening date has been revealed for the Burger King restaurant in Peterborough’s Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.
The re-modelled restaurant will open once again on Saturday (August 3).
Peterborough Restaurant Manager at Burger King® UK, said: “The team at our Serpentine Shopping Centre restaurant are counting down the days until we reveal our new-look restaurant to customers!
"We hope to see many faces, old and new, to enjoy a delicious meal with us!
“This is the perfect opportunity for Burger King® UK fans to try the latest Chilli Jam range, with its unique spicy and smoky flavours, is the perfect way for customers to experience true Foodfillment – the feeling of total food satisfaction; that warm, fuzzy feeling that you can only get whilst enjoying a meal at Burger King® UK.
“There’s also plenty of tasty deals and discounts for burger lovers to tuck into via the Burger King® app – such as a large Chicken Royale or Whopper® meals for just £5.99, and a free Whopper® after a £3 minimum spend!”