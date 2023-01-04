Owners of the Dog and Doublet gastro pub and hotel close to Thorney have moved to reassure its customers that the rejection of its new pool by the council will have little effect on the operation of the business.

Last month, the pub saw a retrospective planning application rejected for its new swimming pool, outdoor kitchen as well as the proposed conversion of a log cabin and horsebox into guestrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pool and outdoor kitchen area were completed in the summer and cost around £20,000.

The Dog in a Doublet's swimming pool.

The decision of city council’s planning officers means that the development in its current form is unlawful; meaning that the pub will have to appeal the decision or modify its development and reapply for permission.

The pub has since moved to reassure customers that they should not worry about the future of the pub in the wake of the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the Dog and Doublet said: “We are aware of the comments and speculation surrounding the situation of planning permissions on certain parts of the larger property and land Dog in a Doublet occupies.

"Whether or not applications are approved, now or in the future, has little or no effect on the operation of our bar and restaurant areas or the main hotel rooms. All of which are fully available to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been busy every day and evening throughout the New Year period.

“We wish everyone a brilliant start to the New Year and we’ll update restaurant customers and hotel guests, on our website with all news and developments for 2023.