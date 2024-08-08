Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Nags Head closed in 2022.

A former Only Fools and Horses themed pub in Eastrea will be converted into a convenience store.

Fenland District Council approved the plans at its meeting on Wednesday afternoon (August 7) following a unanimous vote.

The pub, which was themed around the classic BBC comedy closed in 2022.

The current owner, Mr Raju Goraniya, purchased the pub with the intention of creating the ‘Eastrea Convenience Store.’

Ten local residents had objected to the proposals for reasons such as concerns over increased traffic and access as well as the need for another shop in the area.

Whittlesey Town Council stated: “The town council recommend refusal due to the access from Jones Lane as this is used constantly by breakdown vehicles and farm machinery.

Access onto Wype Road has safety issue, along with the access from Springfields on the north side of the A605, as well as the children’s play area.

"There will be limited parking on the site, and the parking on the A605 will be dangerous. There is also a pelican crossing and bus stop close by, all these issues do not make for this to be a safe location for a convenience store.

"There is also the loss of a community asset, members vote unanimously in favour of rejection.”

Fenland’s Conservation Officer added: “Apart from needing maintenance, the existing public house is a relatively beneficial building to the character and appearance of the area.

"It benefits from original window openings and traditional symmetry. The host building is adjacent to a GII listed building and therefore development here would affect its setting.

"It should be noted from the outset that the plans leave much to be desired in terms of detail and give little confidence or assurance in a positively detailed external appearance of the proposals.”

The proposal was however, approved after a short debate as no speakers attended the meeting.

Councillor Paul Hicks said: “Officers have got this spot on. Pubs are notorious for closing these days, we’ve got to do something with these buildings and what else could be done with this building? probably housing if you’re lucky but we’ve got this good application in front of us and I’m happy with the car parking.

Cllr Sidney Imafidon added: “I have driven passed this building many, many times over the years and it it an eye-sore. For it to be brought back into use is commendable. The officers have got it right.”