Plans revealed for new bar in Peterborough city centre
A new bar offering ‘the best coffees and tapas and the finest cocktails’ has been earmarked for Peterborough’s Bridge Street.
The former Oxfam charity shop on Bridge Street is the subject of a change of use planning application by APD Bars Ltd, which will also include a new shopfront.
Expected to open in the spring and offering live music nights, the cafe and bar - across two floors - would operate from 9am-10pm, Monday to Friday, and until 1am at the weekend, subject to planning and licensing approval.
A spokesman said the refurbishment of the empty building would add to what was on offer in one of the city centre’s main streets - which could soon be home to the City Market.
“The design we are putting into the building will be beautiful and modern and give great kerb appeal to the existing street line and fit in well with the other cafés, restaurants, bars, and venues including Argo, Middleton’s, Lightbox, German Doner Kebab and Grizzlers.”
Stressing that the works - that would add bifold doors to the frontage - would have minimal impact on the building, the spokesman added: “After the work has been finished the people of Peterborough will benefit from a new venue which will offer the best coffees and tapas during the day and finest cocktails, wines, spirits and bottled beers in the evening plus a host of amazing live musical acts that are not on offer anywhere in the city.”