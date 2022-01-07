Plans revealed for new bar in Peterborough city centre

A new bar is set to replace the former Oxfam charity shop on Bridge Street.

The former Oxfam charity shop on Bridge Street is the subject of a change of use planning application by APD Bars Ltd, which will also include a new shopfront.

Expected to open in the spring and offering live music nights, the cafe and bar - across two floors - would operate from 9am-10pm, Monday to Friday, and until 1am at the weekend, subject to planning and licensing approval.

A spokesman said the refurbishment of the empty building would add to what was on offer in one of the city centre’s main streets - which could soon be home to the City Market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The design we are putting into the building will be beautiful and modern and give great kerb appeal to the existing street line and fit in well with the other cafés, restaurants, bars, and venues including Argo, Middleton’s, Lightbox, German Doner Kebab and Grizzlers.”