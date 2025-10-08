Plans resubmitted for entertainment venue including escape room and axe throwing above Peterborough's Blind Tiger Taproom and Kitchen

Blind Tiger Taproom and Kitchen opened in the summer at the site of a former bike shop on Ham Lane, near Ferry Meadows.

The new bar, run by Neil Treliving who also owns the Blind Tiger bar on Cowgate, serves a wide variety of drinks alongside hot food such as pizzas and grilled ciabattas.

A leisure activities business is planned for the first floor of the new venue, which will be run as a self-contained business by Tom Owen of No Work Club Peterborough Ltd if approved by the city council.

However, an initial planning application from the business — that offers activities such as axe throwing, escape rooms and crazy golf — was refused by the council in August because officers felt it would “introduce a main town centre use in an out of centre location without sufficient justification”.

Mr Owen resubmitted these plans on October 7 and included extensive sequential testing and a leisure impact assessment, which revealed that no other sites in the city would be suitable and there were already similar businesses operating in the city centre.

“It baffles me, we can’t get our head around it,” Mr Owen said about the planning refusal.

“What’s so annoying about this is we’ve already spent nearly £70,000 on the props for the escape rooms, golf course and axe lanes. We’re now having to pay £250 a month to store this.”

It is now up to city council planners to decide whether the proposed leisure activities venue can go ahead or not.

Mr Owen’s latest planning application states: “The proposed will contribute to the variety of facilities on offer in the Orton area and particularly for visitors to Ferry Meadows Country Park.

“The site is already a destination for recreation and leisure activities including golf, garden centre, pub and restaurant.

“The development will provide additional jobs and will therefore contribute to social and economic sustainability, especially the Ferry Meadows offer to its visitors.

“Additionally, the proposal will complement other leisure uses both in the local vicinity and in the city.”

