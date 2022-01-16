Plans for new takeaway kiosk at Peterborough recreation ground submitted
Plans have been submitted for a new takeaway kiosk at a Peterborough recreation ground.
The application is for a container kiosk, serving takeaway food, to be placed on Stanley recreation ground in the centre of the city.
The kiosk would be positioned to the east of the park, close to the entrance on Crawthorne Road and the City College Peterborough car park.
The site would include parking spaces for three cars, a seating area as well as the unit itself.
The 2.4m x 6m unit would include a preparation area, display cabinet, sink and a shutter.
Details are not yet clear about the type of food that is proposed to be served or the opening hours but the works would require a series of new cables, metres and trenches to be installed.
The application will be considered by Peterborough City Council’s planning officers. Full details can be found on the council’s planning portal, using reference 21/01930/FUL.