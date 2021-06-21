Plans for new restaurant/housing units in Long Causeway approved
Plans for new housing or restaurant/takeaway units in Long Causeway have been approved.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 5:01 am
Peterborough City Council has given the go ahead to an application from Garfield Properties Ltd to convert the use of the premises at 20 Long Causeway from retail to either a café, restaurant or takeaway at the entirety of the premises, or in combination with five flats.
The site is currently vacant having previously been taken up by Greenwoods men’s clothing store.