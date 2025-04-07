Pizza on the menu at Peterborough city centre steakhouse

By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It has built up quite a reputation in Peterborough city centre for its steaks, burgers and seafood grills – and now Middletons is adding pizza to its menu offering.

The independent steakhouse and grill has been part of the eating out scene in Bridge Street since 2017.

But from today, customers can for the first time tuck into one of 11 pizzas on the menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From the cheesy, gooey perfection of a classic Margherita to the bold, zesty kick of a spicy meatball. Indulge in the crispy, golden crust that holds layers of savory sauces, melty cheeses, and fresh, high-quality toppings.

Pizzas on the menu at MiddletonsPizzas on the menu at Middletons
Pizzas on the menu at Middletons

It is all part of the restaurant’s bid to be more inclusive - bottomless brunches and small plates menus have all become part of the norm in recent years.

"We want the restaurant to be more flexible, fun and family friendly at meal times,” said a spokesman.

“We want to make people feel more welcome when they come to us, and we feel that pizzas really help to do that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is about offering a more affordable and inclusive mealtime without compromising on quality and what we stand for."

The move comes in the wake of the recent closure of the nearby Franco Manca pizza restaurant.

Related topics:Peterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice