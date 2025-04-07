Pizza on the menu at Peterborough city centre steakhouse
The independent steakhouse and grill has been part of the eating out scene in Bridge Street since 2017.
But from today, customers can for the first time tuck into one of 11 pizzas on the menu.
It is all part of the restaurant’s bid to be more inclusive - bottomless brunches and small plates menus have all become part of the norm in recent years.
"We want the restaurant to be more flexible, fun and family friendly at meal times,” said a spokesman.
“We want to make people feel more welcome when they come to us, and we feel that pizzas really help to do that.
"It is about offering a more affordable and inclusive mealtime without compromising on quality and what we stand for."
The move comes in the wake of the recent closure of the nearby Franco Manca pizza restaurant.
