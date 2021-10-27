Pizza and cocktail bar plan for Peterborough

PizzaLuxe is coming to Peterborough

The new pizza and cocktail bar is expected to open next month at the Extra service area at Junction 17 of the A1M.

Open daily from 7am, the new pizza bar will be open from breakfast through to late, and will serve up the signature PizzaLuxe fast, handmade thin-crust pizzas, aperitivo & fresh salads alongside a made-to-order cocktail menu and full-service bar. Coffee and cake will be available throughout the day, as well as grab-and-go options including fresh bake-at-home pizzas, piadina and a range of takeaway drinks options from the bar.

The new opening - alongside one in Cambridge in December - will create 50 new jobs.

Founded by Paul Goodale, former Harrods Director of Restaurants, PizzaLuxe is designed to suit transient travel and retail environments and opportunities, which is aligned with Extra MSA Group’s commitment to delivering a wide range of food and drink options at its motorway service areas, from traditional fast food choices to high-quality and locally sourced produce offerings.

The Peterborough site will offer a contemporary take on the classic diner; featuring colourful banquette seating booths, under-stated lighting, feature planting and bespoke wallpaper.

Paul said: “Our aim has always been simple and still remains at the heart of what we do; affordable luxury, exclusively for all. What we are seeking to create with the vision and support of our partners at Extra MSA Group will be a unique first within the UK motorway service market.”

