Peterborough’s pop-up market - the world on your doorstep

Peterborough city centre is being filled with the enticing aromas of food from around the world.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 8:37 am

A pop-up winter market has taken over Bridge Street with stalls selling mouth-watering dishes from across the globe.

The delights include cuisine from Mexico, the Caribbean, Greece, Germany and China as well as selection of sweet treats.

The market, which arrived on Thursday, is open today (Saturday) from 10am to 5pm.

