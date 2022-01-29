Peterborough’s pop-up market - the world on your doorstep

A pop-up winter market has taken over Bridge Street with stalls selling mouth-watering dishes from across the globe.
The delights include cuisine from Mexico, the Caribbean, Greece, Germany and China as well as selection of sweet treats.
The market, which arrived on Thursday, is open today (Saturday) from 10am to 5pm.
