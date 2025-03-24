Peterborough's new cafe offers a brew with a view

A new cafe opened today (Monday) at Thorpe Meadows, at the end of the rowing lake nearest the car park – and it will open seven days a week, offering customers a brew with a beautiful view.

Every day from 9am to 4pm the team from Origin8 will be serving hot and cold drinks as well as toasties, paninis, bacon rolls, cakes and ice creams.

There is limited seating inside, but plenty outside offering views across the rowing lake and beyond.

Dogs are welcome – you'll find dog treats and water bowls provided – plus there is an accessible toilet and a baby change.

Matthew Bradbury, Chief Executive of Nene Park Trust said, "We've always had a steady stream of visitors who love to visit Thorpe Meadows; whether that be for its close proximity to the city centre, for the rowing lake, or to visit the sculpture collection.

" And now that we've added a play area, a cafe and some toilets to our Thorpe Meadows offer, we can't wait to welcome even more people to enjoy the space.

"We've been busy getting Thorpe Meadows Café ready for a while now, so it's been great to form a new partnership with Origin8 to get the café open.

"They've been inundated with excited faces wanting to know when they're opening ever since they started getting themselves set up last week, so we're really pleased to be able to start serving customers today."

The new venture brings the total number of outlets within Nene Park to three – adding to the established Lakeside Kitchen and Bar and Ferry Meadows Cafe.

Origin8 also run a cafe locally at Nene Valley Railway.

1 . Thorpe Meadows The new origin8 cafe at Thorpe Meadows Photo: Brad Photo Sales

2 . Thorpe Meadows The new origin8 cafe at Thorpe Meadows Photo: Brad Photo Sales

3 . Thorpe Meadows The new origin8 cafe at Thorpe Meadows Photo: Brad Photo Sales