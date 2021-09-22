Peterborough’s Charters bar is celebrating its 30th birthday

Exteriors of Charters at the Town Bridge. EMN-210921-153947009

The century old converted Dutch barge has been a Mecca for beer lovers near to Town Bridge, since September 1991, brought there by Paul Hook, and given a new lease of life.

Its extensive makeover involved adding the restaurant on top - and East restaurant is now celebrating its own 20-year anniversary having provided outstanding oriental food from different countries since 2001.

The beer garden has always been an instrumental part in Charters’ success - hosting large crowds for local football games, as well as beer festivals, and the renowned Sunday Sessions featuring live music.

The new look Charters beer garden

The garden has recently been developed and expanded with a new stage for the bands, a new bar, and a large seating area.

And local artist, Steve Crowe, has just completed a stunning mural on the wall, reflecting the design of the garden, the largest in Peterborough.

On Saturday Opaque, the indie alternative gypsy swing band will be onboard to get the 30th birthday celebrations started from 3pm.

From 10pm, Porky Pig - who ironically started gigging in 1991 and are celebrating their own 30th anniversary - will be providing the entertainment.

Warren Allett (general manager) and partner in the business Patcharee Shaweewan at Charters. EMN-210921-153936009

The regular Sunday Sessions sees Meg McPartlin performing from 3pm-6pm.