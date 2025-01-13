Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The “Masters of Steak” Miller & Carter is on its way to Peterborough with the opening of a new restaurant planned for later this year.

The Harvester pub and restaurant on Oundle Road, Alwalton – close to the Showground entrance – is expected to close towards the end of March.

It will then reopen at the end of May as a Miller & Carter.

In between times, the Harvester, which opened 30 years ago as The Nene Park, will see a significant investment to change the business.

A Miller & Carter steakhouse will replace the Harvester at Alwalton later this year.

A planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council seeking permission for changes to the building as well as new landscaping and paving.

The entrance will be relocated and everything inside will change include the bar, kitchen and entire restaurant set-up.

As a result of the changes there will be a jobs boost for the area, too, the new venture creating around 25 new jobs.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers – which owns both brands – said: "We can confirm that the plan to introduce a stunning Miller & Carter to Peterborough in May.

"Guests can still enjoy their favourites from the Harvester until March and we remain open as usual before work begins to remodel the restaurant."

According to its website, Miller & Carter “put everything into pursuing the perfect steak, from the field to the butcher’s block to the grill, so only the finest, most flavoursome cuts make your plate…. you should only expect our very best when visiting a Miller & Carter steakhouse.”