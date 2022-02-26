Peterborough to celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight with pop up cafe at gym

The cafe will be set up at the Premier Fitness gym in Hampton

The café will be set up at Premier Fitness in Hampton on Saturday, February 26 from 2pm as part of a series of events taking place worldwide which aim to highlight why farmers in low-income countries need resources to fight the ever-increasing threat of the climate crisis.

The group will also be meeting seven days later at Sundays at the cathedral (in the Becketts Chapel) which is an accredited Fairtrade premise.

Fairtrade aims to promote fairer trading conditions and empower farmers and workers to combat poverty, with Fairtrade Fortnight (February 21 - March 6) an opportunity for individuals, communities and businesses around the country to stand with farmers in low-income countries who are affected daily by climate change.

The climate crisis is the biggest threat to the livelihoods of millions of small-scale farmers and agricultural workers in low-income countries worldwide. Without a fairer income they are unable to invest in the types of mitigation and adaptation techniques needed to protect the environment and their businesses.

Beki Sellick, co-ordinator of Fairtrade Peterborough, said: “Fairtrade gives us an easy way to Choose the World we want by simply choosing to buy Fairtrade at supermarkets and cafés.

“It’s brilliant that more and more cafés in Peterborough are committing to offering us Fairtrade, so we can make the Fairtrade choice. Fairtrade helps us choose a world where farmers in the poorest countries cope with climate change, so they can sustainably provide for their families and make the kind of choices we take for granted.”

Fairtrade Peterborough was formed in 2011 and was responsible for Peterborough being recognised as a Fairtrade City in August 2019.