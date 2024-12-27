Peterborough takeaway is a British Kebab Awards semi-finalist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Peterborough takeaway which only opened 12 months ago is chasing glory in the coveted British Kebab Awards.

The highly anticipated shortlist for the 13th Awards have been unveiled, honouring the culinary innovators and community champions who have redefined the kebab experience.

And flying the flag for the city is Werrington’s Turkish Grill, which only opened in Storrington Way in December 2023, and is a semi-finalist in the Best Regional Takeaway category.

A delighted owner Salman Ciftepala said: “Wow, that is great news and it makes me so happy.

The Turkish Grill at Werrington

"We have only been here for a year, and our customers love coming here.

"They might get Turkish Delight, baklava or Turkish tea while they wait and they can see how clean the kitchen is and how fresh all of the food is.”

To vote, go to https://britishkebabawards.co.uk/british-kebab-awards-2025-semi-finalists/ – the closing date in January 11.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on February 26 at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel, London.