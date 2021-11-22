Peterborough restaurant’s Christmas menu launch - with a Caribbean twist

From today and through the festive season, the restaurant in St John’s Square has a free and easy festive experience - there’s no set menu - the entire range of Caribbean soul food is available to diners as two courses for £17.80 or three courses for £21.80 - it’s just rum, reggae and jerk.

There’s some festive specials on the menu as Turtle Bay has given some signature dishes a seasonal twist. The Bay classic, Jerk Chicken, has been given a mini Christmas makeover with the new festive chilli berry sauce - as fire grilled jerk chicken is paired with seasonal berries complete with Turtle Bay’s trademark chilli kick.

For plant-based feasting there’s the festive Jerk Organic Tofu - creamy tofu and pineapple is glazed with the festive berry sauce for a warming, island-inspired take on vegan Christmas lunch.

New for Christmas 2021 are the brand new MashUp Rum Drums - a tropical twist on festive punch all served up in a steel drum. It’s a heady mix of Appleton dark rum, Wray and Nephew, cinnamon, orange, amaretto, tropical falernum, grapefruit, fresh pineapple, apple and lime and it serves eight!

And if you are looking ahead to seeing in the New Year, there is the first ever Bottomless New Year’s Eve Dinner includes any two courses from the menu and bottomless cocktails for two hours for just £44, or three courses for £48.

Guests who book their table at 9pm can keep the table right through until close, which will be around 2am.

The Bottomless Brunch is available throughout the entire festive season as usual from 10 - 3pm (5pm on Sundays), as is Turtle Bay’s famous Happy Hour. The whole of the new cocktail menu is included in Happy Hour and bottomless brunch so it’s a great opportunity to try as much of the new collection as possible. Highlight include the new Pineapple Daiquiri (with Jamaica Cove Pineapple Rum & triple sec, fresh lime & pineapple); the Coconut and Grapefruit Mojito (with Koko Kanu & white rum, fresh coconut, mint, lime & grapefruit); Spiced Julep, (with Duppy Share Spiced Rum & tequila, fresh lime, mint, apple & ginger beer) and the Rum Runner (white rum, amaretto & banana liqueur, fresh lime, grapefruit & raspberry).

For more information or to book a table, visit turtlebay.co.uk.

1. Christmas at Turtle Bay in Peterborough The Rum Drum - Christmas at Turtle Bay in Peterborough city centre Photo Sales

2. Christmas at Turtle Bay in Peterborough Berry glazed half chicken - Christmas at Turtle Bay in Peterborough city centre Photo Sales

3. Christmas at Turtle Bay in Peterborough Christmas menu launch at Turtle Bay Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Christmas at Turtle Bay in Peterborough Cutters and cocktail - Christmas at Turtle Bay in Peterborough city centre Photo Sales