Peterborough restaurant spicing up your start to the day with desi breakfast

Peterborough city centre’s Gurkha Durbaar is the latest dine out specialist to join the breakfast fray – albeit with a difference.

The Nepalese and Indian restaurant, in Broadway, has introduced a seven-day desi breakfast buffet from 7am, Monday to Saturday, and from 9am on a Sunday.

And launch day today (Friday) was just too much of a temptation after the early morning school run.

So while I read the labels to see what was on offer, I started things off with a cuppa – a Karak Chai – a strong tea from the urn with quite a distinctive cardamon flavouring. As a non-tea drinker, it was very pleasant, enough to entertain a second cup.

The buffet breakfast being served at Gurkha Durbaar in Broadway, Peterborough city centre

Then armed with a nice big thali tray I filled it up with a variety of dishes.

Chana masala is a curried chickpea dish I am familiar with, thought perhaps not first thing! I also spooned out a helping of “baked beans” – tomato based but a little spicier than I am accustomed to, with fresh coriander running through. The chicken sausages were a delight also.

And what better way of mopping it all up than fresh, warm slices of paratha, a delicious Indian flatbread, traditionally served for breakfast.

It is early days and staff were keen on feedback as they look to develop what is on offer based on customer preferences. Just in case there was bread, yogurt, cereal and fruit juice.