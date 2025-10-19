Peterborough restaurant owner's fundraiser for life-saving hospital

Kris (second left) at Kathmandu Lounge after his fundraiser earlier this year which raised £10, 355

A Peterborough restaurateur who raised more than £10,000 earlier this year for the hospital which saved his life is looking to boost that total even further.

Kris opened the Kathmandu Lounge in the city centre in March and that month held some fundraising nights which raised £10,355 for the Royal Papworth Hospital at Cambridge.

The hospital is important to Kris and his family, who also run the Gurkha Lounge in Hampton Vale, as it was there two years ago that he underwent a life-saving double lung transplant.

In fact it was while still in recovery he took the decision to open the new venue in Church Street.

It was never going to be a one-off fundraiser, so on November 25 a second annual fundraising dinner and dance will be held at the restaurant with the full proceeds, including the £85 ticket price, going to the hospital.

There will be a set meal as well as entertainment from local singers Nicole Lawrence and Malcolm Fovargue and a raffle and auction.

Anyone who would like to donate to the appeal can do so at www.justgiving.com/page/kathmandulounge

•Before then, Kathmandu Lounge will be hosting a fundraising dinner for the Mayor of Peterborough Judy Fox on November 12 at 7pm, tickets cost £30 and include entertainment by Cecil Farayi. Money raised will go the Mayor’s Charities.

•The same night, Angel Spice restaurant, in High Street, Stilton, is fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets are £25 which includes a three-course meal and entertainment from singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues.