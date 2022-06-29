Peterborough restaurant offering free meals for families

Rony Choudhury owner of the Bombay Brasserie, Broadway, Peterborough

“Curry King” Rony Choudhury, the man behind the popular Bombay Brasserie in Broadway, and a city restaurateur for more than 40 years, is reviving a scheme which he ran during lockdown to help those who maybe needed a little help or rewarding for their pandemic efforts.

On Sunday – and continuing through the summer – the restaurant will provide a takeaway meal for five families, to be collected between 5pm and 6pm.

To benefit from the offer, people need to register their interest at the restaurant on 01733 565606 by the Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rony, who also takes meals out to the homeless in the city centre several nights a week, said it was his way of giving something back to the community.

"I have had restaurants in Peterborough since the 1980s, and in recent years I have wanted to do my bit for the city and give a little something back,” he said.