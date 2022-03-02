Peterborough restaurant mixing with the elite after latest award

Lee Clarke (right) and his Prevost restaurant team at the Haycock Manor Hotel with their Three Rosettes AA Award EMN-220225-162059009

Despite only being open for six months at the newly refurbished Haycock Manor Hotel at Wansford, Prévost @ Haycock has been awarded three AA Rosettes for “achieving culinary standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area”.

The award - after visits from the AA inspectors - recognises that: “The cooking will be underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients. Timing, seasoning and the judgment of flavour combinations will be consistently excellent. These virtues will tend to be supported by other elements such as intuitive service and a well-chosen wine list.

“Receiving the award is a huge achievement not to be underestimated – taken together, restaurants with 3, 4 or 5 Rosettes make up the top 10% of venues with the award.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award puts Prévost in very good company indeed, with little more than 200 UK restaurant holding three Rosettes and a around third of that number holding 4 or 5.

It means it is the only 3 Rosette holder in the area, with only Michelin-Starred Hambleton Hall in Rutland having 4 Rosettes, something which has pleased executive head chef Lee Clarke.

Lee, known to Peterborough foodies for his years at Clarkes in the city centre and Prévost, which he launched in 2016 then moved to Haycock Manor as the pandemic arrived, only opening in its new set up at the end of August.

“As far as AA is concerned it puts us in the top 250 or so restaurants in the UK, with three or more rosettes which is astonishing,” he said.

“What a great start for us here, just a couple of weeks after we were recognised in the Michelin Guide.”

He isn’t resting on his laurels, however, and is looking to build on it, adding: “It is an exceptional achievement and to get to the level so quickly sets us up nice, I think, for the future.

“It is really is a nice surprise, everyone is over the moon - the restaurant team and the hotel team.

“We are starting to get recognition for all the hard work the team here is putting in - and it makes the restaurant somewhere that people who are serious about there food should be aware of. It opens doors.”

Announcing the new 3 Rosette restaurants today, Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Media described Prévost as: “A bright, contemporary room showcasing great British cooking that champions high quality local season produce.”

He added: “Congratulation to executive head chef Lee Clarke and all the team at the Haycock Manor Hotel.”