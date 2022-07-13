Peterborough restaurant launches cost-of-living focused menu

1498 The Spice Affair, based in Priestgate, has launched the special three-course menu in response to the cost-of-living crisis that is affecting families across the country.

Announcing the launch of the new menu, chef owner Loyd Luis said: “Despite rising costs, many people still want to go out and enjoy a meal in a restaurant, but at a price they can afford.

“So we’ve developed this special menu that gives them the option to select any starter and main course from our main menu, with papadums, pickles, a side, rice, and a nan bread, all for a special low price of £15.95 per person.

“We believe it’s a great way to experience the unique flavours of Goa in our beautiful 16th Century restaurant whilst still watching your budget.”

Trained under a Michelin-star chef, Loyd previously ran the restaurant in Spalding for eight years before relocating to Peterborough late last year when the hotel it was based in was sold.

Named after the year that Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama opened the first trade route between Europe and Asia, the restaurant’s cuisine is an authentic blend of European flavours and fiery Indian food that is native and unique to Goa.

The menu features flavourful dishes including a finger-licking crab curry, Goan chorizo sausage, a spicy shark curry, and yoghurt and rum marinated king prawns.

There is also a wide range of traditional Indian inspired classic dishes available, such as chicken korma and lamb jalfrezi, as well as a selection of drinks popular in Goa including Indian whisky and Portuguese beer.

The new fixed price menu is available on Wednesday and Sunday evenings and bookings can be made on the restaurant’s website: www.1498-thespiceaffair.co.uk.

1. 1498 The Spice Affair A chance to dine for less at 1498 The Spice Affair in Peterborough Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. 1498 The Spice Affair A chance to dine for less at 1498 The Spice Affair in Peterborough Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. 1498 The Spice Affair A chance to dine for less at 1498 The Spice Affair in Peterborough Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. 1498 The Spice Affair A chance to dine for less at 1498 The Spice Affair in Peterborough Photo: supplied Photo Sales