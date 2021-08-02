Peterborough pub closes unexpectedly
A well-known Peterborough pub which reopened with new people in charge last year has announced its immediate closure.
Ray Groves and Vince Gosling took charge of the Rose & Crown at Thorney last summer and carried out considerable refurbishments before reopening in the autumn.
They operated a takeaway meal service from the Wisbech Road hostelry though lockdown and reopened the restaurant to great acclaim when restrictions allowed - but on Saturday announced it was their last day.
They took to facebook to reveal what was happening and to thank customers for their support.
The statement said: “Hello everyone. It is with regret that we have to announce that this evening will be our last evening of trading at the Rose and Crown.
“The owners of the building have decided not to go through with the sale of the business and have chosen to take back control.
“Whilst we are saddened by this decision we would like to offer them our best wishes for the future.
“We would like to thank the whole community of Thorney and wow what a fantastic community you are for making us feel so welcome and helping us get through what has been an extremely difficult year.”