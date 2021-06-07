Peterborough Nando’s reopens for takeaway after staff forced to self-isolate

Nando's in Cathedral Sqaure.

The popular restaurant chain confirmed that the reason the doors were closed last week was because a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, staff members on the same shift were required to self-isolate, leaving the restaurant short of staff. The Cathedral Square site reopened today for its click and collect and delivery services, with the full eat-in experience set to resume on Thursday(June 10) when enough staff are out of isolation.

A spokesperson for Nando’s said: “A member of our team tested positive for coronavirus and, because of self-isolation regulations, we did not have enough team members to keep the restaurant running last week.