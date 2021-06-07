Peterborough Nando’s reopens for takeaway after staff forced to self-isolate
Nando’s in Peterborough has reopened for takeaways today (June 7) after being forced to close due to a number of staff members having to self-isolate.
The popular restaurant chain confirmed that the reason the doors were closed last week was because a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.
As a result, staff members on the same shift were required to self-isolate, leaving the restaurant short of staff. The Cathedral Square site reopened today for its click and collect and delivery services, with the full eat-in experience set to resume on Thursday(June 10) when enough staff are out of isolation.
A spokesperson for Nando’s said: “A member of our team tested positive for coronavirus and, because of self-isolation regulations, we did not have enough team members to keep the restaurant running last week.
“We have closely adhered to all relevant regulations and look forward to reopening next week, when enough team members are able to come back to work.”