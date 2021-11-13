Peterborough micropub’s Cancer Research donation

Cancer Research cheque presentation at the Wonky Donkey micro pub from Dave and Andy Williams to Gaynor Jackson representing the charity. EMN-210911-135823009

The money was from the latest fundraising efforts at the Fletton High Street hostelry – a Halloween Party and the regular match day barbecue before Peterborough United home games.

“That is what we set out to do –be a charity pub,” said David Williams who opened the place with brother Andrew in 2019.

“We will continue with fundraising for Cancer Research until February and then go back to raising money for local groups in our community.