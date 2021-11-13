Peterborough micropub’s Cancer Research donation
The generous bunch at Peterborough’s Wonky Donkey micropub have done it again – raising £463 for Cancer Research this time.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 5:12 am
The money was from the latest fundraising efforts at the Fletton High Street hostelry – a Halloween Party and the regular match day barbecue before Peterborough United home games.
“That is what we set out to do –be a charity pub,” said David Williams who opened the place with brother Andrew in 2019.
“We will continue with fundraising for Cancer Research until February and then go back to raising money for local groups in our community.
“Local people come in for a drink so it is only right that we should support local people,” he added. “All pubs should do it.”