Peterborough micro pub strikes Gold with CAMRA branch

Pictured are L to R award nominator Mike Lane, Licensee Holli Posnett and Branch Chair Steve Bersey at The Butcher's Arms in Werrington

Peterborough’s newest micro pub, which only opened last year, has been presented with a prestigious Gold Award by the city’s CAMRA branch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holli Posnett, licensee of The Butcher’s Arms in Canterbury Road, Werrington, received the award – recognition for those who demonstrate excellence in the promotion and enjoyment of real ale – from CAMRA’s Mike Lane and Steve Bersey.

The Butcher’s Arms has six handpumps available, featuring an ever-changing range of top-quality real ales, including at least one LocAle, all consistently hitting high standards in the CAMRA Beer Scoring System.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, with more than just “real ale” available, The micro pub has a range of real cider, key keg craft ales and other traditional pub offerings including wines and spirits.

“Over the last 15 months, The Butcher’s Arms has more than proved itself as an amazing community public house with a diverse customer base, a darts team, a weekly quiz and a weekly meat raffle,” said Mike Lane.

"Holli and her micro team always have a warm welcome for customers old and new and it’s heartwarming to see new customers in awe of the pub and this friendly warm welcoming atmosphere.”