A Tasca, Portuguese restaurant in Lincoln Road, Peterborough. EMN-190731-163401009

Interested in finding out where best to dine, End-of-Tenancy-London.co.uk analysed food hygiene ratings of restaurants, cafes, and canteens in major cities across England to reveal all.

Topping the list as the city with the cleanest restaurants is Carlisle with an impressive average food hygiene rating of 4.90 out of 5 stars.

Second is Gloucester and third Worcester. In seventh place comes Peterborough, with a 4.74 star average rating for businesses.

Among those scoring a five star rating is 2020 World Buffet on New Road in the city, Argo Lounge on Bridge Street, and A Tasca on Lincoln Road in Peterborough.

At the other end of the scale, the list of cities with the most dirtiest restaurants is topped by Birmingham with an average food hygiene rating of 4.15. It has 16 eateries with a rating of 0, 79 with a rating of 1 and 82 with a rating of 2.

In second place is Salford with a hygiene rating of 4.29 on average. London takes third place.

Using Food Standards Agency ratings, End-of-Tenancy-london.co.uk gathered the food hygiene ratings of restaurants, cafes and canteens with a current rating across different UK cities.