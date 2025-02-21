Peterborough gets a second German Doner Kebab restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premium kebab sensation German Doner Kebab (GDK) is now serving its world-famous kebabs at a second Peterborough location.

The brand, which is famed for its game-changing kebabs, opened in Bridge Street in the city centre in 2020 – and yesterday opened a second site on the A1 Extra services.

Guests will be able to enjoy the breakfast menu at the new location from Monday - Sunday (9am-11am).

The breakfast options vary from the Doner Egg Brioche and the Big Breakfast Wrap, crafted with GDK’s premium, lean doner meat, two free-range eggs, hash brown bites, sliced tomatoes, onion and the brand’s signature melted cheese and yoghurt sauce

The new GDK restaurant at the Peterborough Services on the A1 - serving the Big Breakfast Wrap (inset)

The new location will also feature exciting new additions to the already extensive main menu, like the GDK Doner Rice Bowl—a perfect combination of GDK’s signature doner meat, crispy fresh salad, and fragrant rice—offer a healthier yet indulgent alternative to the traditional menu.

Simon Wallis, GDK CEO, said: “As a key stop for travellers along the A1, Peterborough Services is the ideal location to reach a diverse group of customers looking for a quick and delicious meal on the go. We cannot wait to become a regular stop-off for those travelling through the area.

“This marks a progression of expansion into service stations and is especially monumental being another stepping stone towards our 150th site opening. We’re immensely proud of the brand we have created and want to give a special thanks to our hard-working team across the country, especially our franchise partners. As GDK continues to revolutionize kebabs across the UK, get ready to get your hands on some game-changing kebabs at Peterborough Services.”

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA, said: “We are very pleased to be extending our partnership with GDK, having supported the launch of their first motorway services concept at our Baldock site. The brand has been revolutionising the kebab game since it first launched in the UK, and we’re excited to further support its meteoric rise.

“At Extra, we pride ourselves on being able to offer our customers access to a fantastic range of food and drink brands, and this newly opened GDK site will enable us to continue doing just that.”