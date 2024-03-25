Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough councillor Richard Strangward has launched a petition to prevent The Coopers pub in Bretton from being converted into a sports bar.

It is understood that the change to a sports bar is being considered by the pub, which is operated by Greene King.

A planning application has already been submitted to extend the pub’s existing pergola, with polycarbonate roof, and the installation of patio doors.

The Coopers in South Bretton.

Councillor Strangward has said that he has begun the fight against such a move purely as a concerned resident. Cllr Strangward is chair of the North Bretton Parish Council as well as a city councillor for the Bretton ward, of which The Coopers sits marginally outside.

Cllr Strangward has raised concerns about the pub losing its character and becoming out of place from the area. The pub is currently used by a number of local community, church and disability groups.

Concerns about the noise levels have also been raised. The Coopers has had a history of such battles between residents and the pub, with the residents once campaigning to have the pub closed, such was the issues. In the end, a compromise was found but the pub did not hold live music events for several years.

Cllr Strangward said: “We believe the plans will substantially increase the noise levels leading to the annoyance of local residents, particularly the sheltered housing complex and care homes which are located within 50 meters of the pub.

"The changes would be totally out of character with the place and be at odds with the local community.

“What would happen when the novelty wears off? It is not a area either where there are strong public transport links, meaning that people from the wider area would have to either drive there or get a taxi.

"Thinking about if I would do that, I wouldn’t. There would be an increased parking pressure in the area also."

The petition can be viewed at www.change.org/p/save-the-coopers-from-becoming-a-sports-bar.