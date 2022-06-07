Peterborough city centre restaurant to reopen with new look and exclusive preview of summer menu

Cote Peterborough reopens on June 14

The planned refurbishment of the Church Street venue is part of the French restaurant group’s recently announced brand evolution programme. Alongside a reinvigorated menu created by new Executive Head Chef Steve Allen – the biggest change to its food offer in its 15-year history, Côte announced the roll-out of a new restaurant design that will offer guests across the UK an elevated dining experience.

When it reopens on June 14, guests at Côte Peterborough will find an elegant and modernised restaurant design inspired by classic French interiors. Normandy artist Claire de Quénetain has worked to deliver the spirit of France with a series of bespoke mural artworks throughout the restaurant, showcasing the brand’s move towards a stylish and informal space that is perfect for both daytime and relaxed evening dining.

To mark the opening, guests at Côte Peterborough will be the first in the country to showcase Côte’s Summer specials. Launching exclusively in Peterborough on June 16 – six days ahead of the restaurant group’s other 84 restaurants – the menu will feature a range of seasonal dishes taking guests on a journey from Normandy to the French Riviera.

Lobster Frites

Peterborough locals will have the chance to preview starters including a fragrant Charentais Melon sourced from Provence, served with cured Bayonne ham. Main courses include a luxurious Lobster Frites with dill butter, a rich lemon hollandaise and classic frites.

Also on the menu are Breton Tomatoes from Brittany, and for dessert, guests can indulge in an Apricot Tart made with Rhone Valley apricots, French lavender crème patisserie and a tangy raspberry compote.

Those sampling the refurbished restaurant – which opened in 2016 – can claim a delicious praline or espresso martini crêpe for free – simply by stating a secret phrase on arrival. The first 50 guests who say the phrase ‘Magic Crêpe’ to the Côte team will be able to enjoy a crêpe on the house as part of their meal.

Melon Charentais