Peterborough city centre pub reopens after three weeks

The Sir Henry Royce in Broadway closed to allow its transition to come under Stonegate’s Craft Union Pub brand, and during the break the place underwent a little refresh inside.

Today on its social media pages, the pub announced: “That’s it we’re stocked back up and ready to go. See you all soon.”

And a spokesperson from Stonegate added: “We are thrilled to announce that The Sir Henry Royce pub in Peterborough has reopened its doors after a brief closure, marking its exciting transition to Craft Union.

"Craft Union prides itself in placing the pub at the heart of the local community, providing a vibrant hub where locals and newcomers alike can gather to enjoy a great range of drinks, catch up on the latest sporting events, and experience a diverse range of weekly entertainment.

"The Sir Henry Royce is looking forward to welcoming back the local community and encourages guests to come and experience the refreshed offer. For further information please visit the pubs website or Facebook Page.”

