Peterborough city centre pub announces reopening plans

Exterior of the Henry Royce bar in Long Causeway EMN-200307-144209009

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group, which owns the venue, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people back through our doors on 17th May. Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers, whilst ensuring everyone is able to enjoy and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our venues.”

Stonegate Group is operating a phased approach with around 45% of its Managed Estate opening outside on April 12, while the remaining managed sites have reopened throughout May and will continue to do so throughout June, as restrictions ease. From Monday, 90% of the estate will be operational.

Tables can be booked by calling the Stonegate central booking team on 03300 949251 or via the Sir Henry Royce website.

Understanding the importance of clarity for customers, the pub will have external signage clearly setting out the safety measures in place. Customers will be greeted with a warm welcome from both managers and teams, and robust COVID-secure measures will be in place including clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and adhering to NHS Test and Trace guidelines; full table service with contactless payments available, customers can also order food and drinks via an app. There will be dedicated smoking areas, away from those customers wishing to dine.

Earlier this week Marston’s announced its pubs would be reopening as did Greene King .