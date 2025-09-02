Peterborough city centre pub announces closure at the end of the month

Peterborough’s oldest members club has announced that it will close at the end of September.

The Burghley Club, known for its live music nights at weekends will close for the final time on September 28 after a closing weekend party being held between Friday September 26 – September 28.

The venue on Burghley Road has been run since 2011 by Mick Stewart.

Mick’s daughter Alicia, who has also been involved in running the business, said: “After 14 incredible years at the heart of our community, we’ve made the very difficult decision to close the doors of The Burghley Club.

"Opened by my dad, Mick in November 2011, The Burghley has always been more than just a pub. It’s been a home for laughter, friendships, family gatherings, live music, and unforgettable memories.

"As we prepare to say goodbye, we’d love to celebrate the amazing times we’ve shared together. We will remain open for September as normal with live music every Saturday and we will be having a final closing weekend at the end of September.

“Join us this September for drinks, music, and all the familiar faces we’ve loved having through our doors.

“Whether you’ve been a regular, popped in now and then, or just shared a moment with us over the years, we’d love to see you for one final toast.

“We would like to thank all the local bands and musicians who’ve filled the Burghley with live music over the years, your talent and energy made every weekend something special. We are so grateful to each and every one of you.

“We also want to give our heartfelt thanks to our amazing staff, past and present - for your hard work, dedication, laughs, and everything you've given to this place over the years. And to our loyal customers, thank you for making The Burghley what it is. We couldn't have done it without you.

“From our family to yours — thank you for the memories, the support, and the magic.”

The family-run Burghley is no longer a members club but in the 1960s and 1970s it was a big part of city life, and there was always a queue for membership – which was very carefully vetted by the committee.

The restaurant was so popular with members, particularly on Saturday dance night, that diners had to book weeks in advance to be sure of a table.

And there was always a friendly rivalry with cross membership with the Conservative Club nearby.

The Burghley went through a mini-revival in the early 1980s when it was refurbished and a Bistro opened downstairs to cater mainly for the lunchtime trade.

Membership was thrown open briefly for £1 and there was a queue round the block on the night the offer opened.