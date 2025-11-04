Peterborough city centre bar set to close

Blind Tiger on Cowgate in Peterborough city centre

A popular Peterborough city centre bar is to close at the end of the year – but aims to go out on a high.

Neil Treliving opened the Blind Tiger craft beer tap bar, in Cowgate, in May 2021 after converting a former dessert lounge.

However, last night Neil – who opened a sister venue the Blind Tiger Tap Room and Kitchen in Ham Lane, at the entrance to Ferry Meadows, in August – announced details of the closure, with trying to run two venues one of the key considerations.

“After much consideration we have decided to close our city centre bar and fully focus on our taproom and kitchen at Nene Park,” he posted on facebook, attracting more than 150 comments from well-wishers.

Blind Tiger Tap Room and Kitchen at Orton Waterville

"We would like to thank all our amazing customers over the past five years. We started Blind Tiger to be the city’s premier spot for craft beer and a safe space, we will continue this over at @blindtigernenepark growing the selection of craft cans and bottles to create the largest choice in the region, and continue working with the best brewers and suppliers to bring offerings no one else can.

He added: “We are hugely proud of what we achieved in Cowgate including a total of 3,800 different beers, 36.8K untappd check ins and counting (the most for any bar in the city ever), over 50 tap showcases and a ton of good times.

“We won’t be leaving the city quietly, we are going to have some fun all the way up to our closing date of Christmas Eve. This includes a Tap Showcase in December with the awesome Funky Fluid. Check our socials for event dates.”

Blind Tiger Tap Room and Kitchen, which has a growing following locally in Orton Waterville, in addition to serving golfers from the neighbouring course and visitors to Nene Park, occupies the ground floor of the former cycle shop building.

Plans are currently being considered by the city council for the first floor to be converted for leisure use – activities such as axe throwing, escape rooms and crazy golf, targeted at families and small groups to provide a wet-weather alternative for visitors to Ferry Meadows.

The plans from No Work Club have attracted widespread support including a letter of support from local councillor Kirsty Knight, who describes them as “a positive and much-needed investment in the Orton area, bringing a new, family-friendly indoor leisure offer to a part of the city that currently lacks such facilities."

She adds: “At present, there are no comparable indoor leisure options in Orton or the wider south of Peterborough, with residents frequently travelling significant distances to access similar experiences. This application therefore responds directly to local need, supporting community wellbeing, family recreation, and year-round activity.”