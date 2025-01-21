Peterborough city centre ​bar and restaurant moves a step closer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new bar and restaurant in Peterborough city centre have taken significant steps forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Axtivity Lounge Ltd has now been granted a licence for the old Bar 42 premises in Broadway which was closed by the city council, on the recommendation of the police, last summer.

And with the licence in place for Axtivity Restaurant and Bar, “coming soon” signs have appeared on the building.

The venue will be licensed to 2.30am, Thursday to Saturday, and until 12.30am the rest of the week.

Axtivity Lounge Ltd is a new company, formed last October, with one director, Abiodun Shola Olaleye.