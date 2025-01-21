Peterborough city centre ​bar and restaurant moves a step closer

By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Jan 2025, 09:24 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 13:29 BST
Plans for a new bar and restaurant in Peterborough city centre have taken significant steps forward.

Axtivity Lounge Ltd has now been granted a licence for the old Bar 42 premises in Broadway which was closed by the city council, on the recommendation of the police, last summer.

And with the licence in place for Axtivity Restaurant and Bar, “coming soon” signs have appeared on the building.

The venue will be licensed to 2.30am, Thursday to Saturday, and until 12.30am the rest of the week.

Axtivity Lounge Ltd is a new company, formed last October, with one director, Abiodun Shola Olaleye.

