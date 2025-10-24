Lee Clarke has become executive head chef at Rutland Hall Hotel and Spa

The chef responsible for some of the best food to be found in Peterborough for more than a decade is on the move.

Well-known to Peterborough diners from Clarkes and Prévost, Lee Clarke has been appointed as new Executive Head Chef at the luxurious Rutland Hall Hotel and Spa, at Rutland Water, heralding an exciting new culinary chapter for both Lee and the venue.

Lee will be responsible for all dining throughout the hotel, including the menus and team at the newly rebranded Blossoms – Rutland Lakeside Dining, which better reflects its lakeside setting and modern British dining philosophy, led by Lee.

The refreshed identity brings a relaxed yet elevated approach to local, seasonal dining — where every dish celebrates the flavour and provenance of Rutland.

He will oversee a brigade of 14 chefs who deliver private dining, and a busy year-round events programme.

Lee first trained under Marco Pierre White at Mirabelle Restaurant, where he spent two years rising through the ranks of the group before being mentored by the late Albert Roux at Roux Fine Dining. After gaining over a

decade of experience in London, Lee returned home in 2011 to open Clarkes in Peterborough – firstly on Lincoln Road and then in the city centre at Queens Street. The restaurant quickly built a reputation for relaxed, classic cuisine and entered several of the UK’s top 100 lists as well as the Michelin Guide within two years of opening.

In 2015, Lee launched his next restaurant, Prévost, in Priestgate, which put the city firmly on the culinary map. Recognised by the Michelin Guide within months of opening, Prévost was also awarded three AA Rosettes, highlighted by the Good Food Guide as ‘one to watch,’ and included in the Square Meal Top 100 List.

Last year Lee took charge of all food operations at Cambridge’s renowned University Arms Hotel, and the signature restaurant, Parker’s Tavern. He developed the menus into a more modern, refined style that earned excellent reviews.

Lee will be supported by the front of house by Food & Beverage Manager, Aby Mathew - whose 20 years of experience with luxury brands like Fairmont and Sheraton bring global polish and heartfelt hospitality to Rutland Hall.

“After my time at Prevost I’m really looking forward to to a new challenge,” said Lee.

"I’m delighted to join the team at Rutland Hall and to help take the next step on its food journey.

"My goal is to build a set of restaurants that will be enjoyed not just by our residents but also by the local community. As someone from the area, it’s wonderful to be cooking at home again.”

Hotel General Manager Sunil adds:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lee, who will greatly enhance our team and support us in our mission to be one of the region’s top dining destinations. Lee brings a wealth of experience across the culinary spectrum, from Michelin-starred dining through to flavourful brasserie-style dishes. He has an innate sense of what diners are looking for, and we’re confident he will be warmly welcomed by both guests and locals.

Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa is a contemporary country retreat set on the shores of Rutland Water. The estate combines lakeside tranquillity with modern comforts – seasonal dining, restorative treatments at Four Roots Wellbeing and a statement events venue, The Pavilion & Lakeview Suite.

This appointment comes at a time of continued growth and investment for Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa, owned by the Patel family, who have transformed the lakeside resort since taking ownership in 2020. A multi-million-pound refurbishment has elevated the property into one of the East Midlands’ leading destination hotels.

Blending local heritage with contemporary style, Rutland Hall has become a place where warm hospitality meets lakeside luxury. With Lee Clarke now at the helm of its kitchens, the next chapter promises to be both flavourful and memorable.