Peterborough Beer Festival features in new book

Peterborough Beer Festival which returns to The Embankment this summer is featured in a new book.

Beer Festivals: A Great British Tradition by Laura Hadland is a love letter to the richness and diversity of beer festivals and to the people who make them happen.

The CAMRA guide is very first book of its kind – the first to detail the history of Britain’s beer festivals – including Peterborough’s which started way back in 1978.

Laura, the award-winning author of '50 Years of CAMRA', has comprehensively explored the long history of CAMRA’s beer festivals. She details their origins, how they operate, and tells the incredible real stories of the real people behind these festivals. It digs into the social history of festivals and tracks how they have changed since 1975. Learn how integral CAMRA was in shaping the modern beer festivals we love today and find out the crucial role that the consumer group took in changing the way the public find and taste beer over the past half-century.

“Peterborough is one of the biggest and brightest beer festivals in the whole of the United Kingdom and rightly viewed with much affection by the people of Peterborough,” said author Laura.

"This is thanks, in the most part, to the incredible team of volunteers who organise and run the event each year. Their tireless dedication over five decades has made this massive event look and feel utterly effortless, and their family friendly approach has created a festival that is inclusive and welcoming. Speaking about the book, Hadland said: “I believe beer festivals are significant cultural events and without them the beer scene would look very different.

"But just like the people that organise the festivals, this book is lighthearted and fun. Expect exploding ales, kidnapped cats and mushy pea beer in amongst the serious business of giving traditional cask ale a new lease of life.”

Order your copy at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/beer-festivals-a-great-british-tradition/