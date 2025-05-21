Our lunch at The Cuckoo in Peterborough was a weekend treat

The quaint old pub closed for a month earlier in Spring for a renovation and the end result is pretty spectacular.

Of course, with such an old building there are limitations, but the refurbishment certainly retains the historic charm which has always been such an appeal at The Cuckoo, while introducing a bright, contemporary touch to the pub.

The updated, sophisticated interiors, and plush, comfy furniture provide the perfect country pub aesthetic.

And the beer garden has been given the treatment too, which was just as well as with the sun shining we decided to dine al fresco under the shade of a large umbrella.

So after a brief respite in the cool while we ordered at the bar (quite an impressive choice of beers by the way) we grabbed a table in the garden which was unsurprisingly busy given the weather.

There were a couple of menus to choose from on a Saturday afternoon but we opted for the appropriately named “Weekend Treat” menu – £27.50 for two courses or £32.50 for three courses.

It featured about half a dozen options in each section which more than covered our wants.

First up was the very Mediterranean sounding Fritto Misto to match the weather.

A delightful plate of lightly battered and deep fried pieces of calamari, sea bass and king prawns – all hot and crisp but not greasy and delicious when dipped in the pot of saffron aioli (mayo).

A classic combination – slow-cooked pork belly with pan-seared scallops – is a favourite and didn’t disappoint as my main course option; the meat had a great flavour as expected and the scallops were golden with a slight crispiness.

It came with a creamy mash, green beans and a wonderful, rich gravy – oh, and a piece of crackling!

Across the table, my daughter’s eyes lit up when she saw her seared fillets of sea bass main course; it looked amazing. Beautiful soft fish, with a crisp skin, served with roasted baby potatoes, broad beans and peas in a creamy white wine and king prawn sauce.

Her verdict: It was amazing... and very filling.

She did, however, leave a little room for sticky toffee pudding.

It is a dish that never fails: a rich toffee sponge, topped with a moreish warm caramel sauce and served with thick and creamy custard.

So good, I had to try it for myself.

1 . The Cuckoo Brad Barnes has lunch at The Cuckoo in Alwalton - the seared fillets of sea bass Photo: Brad Photo Sales

2 . The Cuckoo Brad Barnes has lunch at The Cuckoo in Alwalton - slow-cooked pork belly Photo: Brad Photo Sales

3 . The Cuckoo Brad Barnes has lunch at The Cuckoo in Alwalton - the fritto misto starter Photo: Brad Photo Sales

4 . The Cuckoo Brad Barnes has lunch at The Cuckoo in Alwalton - sticky toffee pudding Photo: Brad Photo Sales