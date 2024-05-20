Oundle town centre family run pub sold

The Ship Inn at Oundle

A new era is dawning for a much-loved community town centre pub in Oundle after it was snapped up by a pub company.

The Langridge family have run The Ship Inn, on West Street in the market town, for more than four decades.

However, Punch Pubs & Co has now added it to its growing portfolio. It will be welcomed into Punch’s Leased and Tenanted estate and run by multiple operators, Ami Sanobar and Darren Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Punch Pubs & Co Head of Estate Development and Acquisitions Andrew Cannons commented: “We are pleased to be welcoming another fantastic pub into the Punch estate. Thanks to the Langridge family, The Ship is beloved within the Oundle community, and we are confident that it will continue to thrive as Ami and Darren work with the existing team to make the transition as seamless as possible.”

Operations Manager Christian Gregory added: “Ami and Darren are fantastic publicans who have worked with Punch for a number of years. They already manage successful pub businesses and I’m excited to see what the future brings for them here at The Ship.

" They have been working alongside the former owners, brothers Robert and Andrew Langridge, and staff for several weeks as well as getting to know their local community, who have already made them feel incredibly welcome, for which we are very grateful.”