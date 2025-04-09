Oundle Food Festival – a feast for the senses!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today, Oundle has announced plans for a mouthwatering day at Oundle’s 15th annual Food Festival on Saturday, 21 June 2025, from 9 AM to 4 PM.

This vibrant event in the heart of the beautiful Georgian market town brings together the finest independent food and drink producers from across the region, and is one of the hottest dates East Midland’s food lover’s calendar.

Local wine guru Philip Amps noted: “The launch of the Food Festival programme is always a highlight, as it gets local traders looking forward to the heady days of June. With the streets closed to traffic, people can wander the stalls, nibbling and sipping as they go. It’s a superb showcase of the town and the wonderful traders the area around it supports.”

Taryn Moore, Owner of Bumble and Twig is looking forward to it - “it’s a wonderful day out with a great atmosphere, perfect for exploring Oundle’s pretty streets and independent shops and cafes. It’s lovely to wander around with the town bustling with people and stalls”. All our local shops, cafes and restaurants will be partaking, and with FREE parking, live music and entertainment throughout the day, it’s a paradise for foodies, a fun-filled day for families, and the perfect way to support local businesses while reducing food miles. Oundle Town Council’s Mayor said “it’s a huge operation shutting an A road through town, and the logistics are complex – but what a showcase for local suppliers, to a great and receptive audience!”

Oundle Food Festival

So come hungry, bring your friends, and enjoy an unforgettable day packed with flavours, aromas, and foodie delights! For more information visit www.oundle.gov.uk/oundle-food-festival or follow us on Facebook @www.oundle.gov.u