Take a first look at The Marigold Tavern, which is to open near Peterborough later this month.

The finishing touches have been applied to totally transform what was the House of Feasts in Eye Green into a modern day desi pub – somewhere you can enjoy a beer and a curry in a traditional pub setting.

The public will get their first chance to see for themselves - and taste the food and drink on offer - on November 14.

"We wanted to create something really special," said Baljinder Kaur, who is heading up the family run business.

"There are pubs in the area that don't do food, and others that do food but don't show sports. We want to do both, and do it very well."

The area with the wow factor murals is the sports bar with large TV screen, but there is a separate bar and restaurant area for those that just wish to eat and drink without the distraction.

Baljinder said the concept, along the lines of a desi pub, which are popular in the Midlands, was to be an Indian restaurant with a twist. More than a restaurant, not just a pub.

"The menu will be traditional Indian food, a great selection of drinks and the live sport - we want people to be able to enjoy the full experience. But it will definitely be family friendly," he said. "We have modernised the place and upgraded the lighting and sound system. We have great food and drink - we want to create the right atmosphere, so people feel comfortable and want to come back.”

As for the name, the colours used for decoration conjured up marigold - and Tavern because people need to see it is a pub.

