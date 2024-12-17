Opening date for new Peterborough city centre nightclub revealed
Peterborough’s new city centre hotspot, Velvet Panache, has announced its opening date – and the music duo headlining on the night.
The nightclub is replacing the Gurkha Durbaar restaurant in Broadway – and after a month-long refurbishment will open on Friday (December 20).
Special guests will be DJ Luck and MC Neat – best known for their hit “A Little Bit Of Luck” – promising an electrifying evening of UK Garage classics and high-energy vibes.
The night of music, nostalgia and non-stop dancing starts at 8pm, through to 3am, with the full line-up unveiled tonight.
Tickets (£15) at www.velvetpanache.co.uk
