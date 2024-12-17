Opening date for new Peterborough city centre nightclub revealed

Peterborough’s new city centre hotspot, Velvet Panache, has announced its opening date – and the music duo headlining on the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nightclub is replacing the Gurkha Durbaar restaurant in Broadway – and after a month-long refurbishment will open on Friday (December 20).

Special guests will be DJ Luck and MC Neat – best known for their hit “A Little Bit Of Luck” – promising an electrifying evening of UK Garage classics and high-energy vibes.

The night of music, nostalgia and non-stop dancing starts at 8pm, through to 3am, with the full line-up unveiled tonight.

Tickets (£15) at www.velvetpanache.co.uk