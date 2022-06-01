Opening date announced for Peterborough city centre bar

Bijou which opens this month

The Bridge Street venue -offering coffee, cocktails, wines, drinks, tapas and music – will open on June 17.

It will be set over three floors with outdoor space.

"Enjoy the beautifully designed surroundings of Bijou with our aim being for you to sit back, and relax with the sounds of Chill Out, Soul, Blues, Funk, R&B and Tropical House during the day,” said a spokesperson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bijou which opens this month

“During the weekend evenings in our Bijou basement we have a mix of Live Jazz, Soul, Acoustic, Funk and R&B bands and artists, plus an array of live DJs too.

"We are also proud to have the legendary Jongleurs Comedy Club nights performing monthly along with other unique nights.”

The first Basement Sessions event will take place on Saturday, June 18 featuring Dan & Izzy from Leicestershire.

More at www.bijoupeterborough.co.uk