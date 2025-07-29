Nine restaurants and pubs where kids can eat for free or £1 in and around Peterborough during the 2025 summer holidays

Going out for a family meal is always a good choice, but choosing to eat out can put a financial strain on households.

Plenty of establishments across the UK are offering deals this summer to help families, including ‘kids eat free’ and ‘kids eat for £1’.

Here are 9 places in and around Peterborough where kids can eat for free or £1 during the summer holidays in 2025.

This is not an exhaustive list, and other venues may be offering similar deals.

Pub and restaurant deals in summer holidays Plenty of venues offer deals for parents during the school break

Bella Italia, Hampton Bella Italia has a 'kids eat free' deal which is available in Bella Italia restaurants from Monday to Thursday throughout the summer holidays

Ask, Stamford ASK Italian offers a 'kids eat free' deal to diners signed up to its ASK Perks rewards app. The deal is valid all day, every day from July 18 to August 31. It includes up to two free kids meals with the purchase of an adult main meal.

Cote, Cathedral Square Cote is offering a 'kids eat free' deal which is available from July 18 to September 7. The offer includes two courses, with a purchase of an adult main meal.