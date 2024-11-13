Nightclub plan for Peterborough city centre restaurant

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:32 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 10:46 GMT
New venue is expected to be open in time for Christmas

A prominent city centre building – synonymous with Peterborough’s nightlife two decades ago – is to reopen as a nightclub.

Work has already begun on the conversion of the ground floor of what has been the Gurkha Durbaar restaurant in Broadway since 2019.

The restaurant is currently operating from the first floor.

Work is under way to convert the ground floor to a nightclub.

The premises licence for the former City Library, which was Rinaldo’s in the 1990s and Break For The Border in the early 2000s, has been transferred to a new company – Velvet Panache Ltd– who will be running the new nightclub.

Work is expected to take several more weeks but an opening date has been revealed for the exciting new venture.

Called Velvet, the club is expected to open, Tuesday to Saturday, in mid-December.

Aimed at all age groups, Friday and Saturday will open to 3am with themed House, Drum & Bass, RNB, Soul and Jazz nights.

Tuesday will be LGBT night, Thursday will be aimed at students and Saturday afternoons at Peterborough United supporters.

Expansion of the club onto the first floor is planned for 2025.

It will be a return to nightclub use for the first time in 20 years, having been home to restaurants including Imperial Bento, Ba Shoh and Gurkha Durbaar in recent years.

To whet your appetite, here is a gallery from a night out at Break For The Border in 2002.

