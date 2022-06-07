A new Wetherspoons pub will open in Bourne today, creating 70 new jobs.

The company has spent £2.9 million developing the outlet, on the site of two former shops, in North Street.

The new pub, which will be called The Raymond Mays, will be managed by James Ladym, who was previously pub manager at The Stamford Post (Stamford).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new pub opens today

The name remembers the motor racing legend Raymond Mays, who lived in Bourne all his life. Mays’ successful career as a racing driver began in 1931, with hill climbs and speed trials. Mays was later the driving force behind English Racing Automobiles (ERA) and then British Racing Motors (BRM) racing cars, which feature in a permanent exhibition at the Bourne Heritage Centre.

One of two surviving Raymond Mays cars, built in Bourne and recently restored, will be on display in the pub garden at the official opening, thanks to current custodian Carolyn Corliss.

Newly appointed Mayor of Bourne Cllr Anna Kelly has been invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, along with members of the original BRM team and former mechanics.

The new pub will be open from 8am until midnight Sunday to Wednesday, and 8am until 1am Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The pub will be wheelchair accessible and have a specially adapted toilet for people with disabilities.

The Raymond Mays, which is on one floor, features a large, glazed double-height space, leading to a large, landscaped garden, at the rear of the premises.

The design of the new pub focusses around the career of Mays, with references to his driving career in commissioned artwork pieces and fittings, including a large sculpture of Brookland racetrack with a miniature model of Mays’ racing car.

Historical photos and details of local history, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, are also displayed in the pub.