A new Wetherspoons pub is set to open in Bourne, creating more than 50 jobs.

The Raymond Mays pub will open in North Street on June 6 this year.

A spokesman for the firm said the new pub would create around 50 jobs – although this number could increase.

The new Wetherspoon will open next month

The pub will be named after British motor racing pioneer Thomas Raymond Mays.

Raymond, a former Oundle School pupil, was one of the people behind racing team BRM, which took 17 Grand Prix wins, and powered Graham Hill to the Formula One drivers championship in 1962. The team won the Constructors Championship in the same year.

The team’s workshops were based in Bourne at the back of his family home.