New team in charge at well-known Peterborough pub

New licensee at the Three Horseshoes pub, Werrington Angie Canham EMN-210914-122757009

Venture Pub Company has added the village hostelry to its stable of leased premises which locally includes: The Dragon, The Limetree, The George & Angel at Crowland, The Dragonfly, and The Cross Keys.

“We have taken the pub back under the Venture umbrella now that the long overdue external decoration of the pub has been completed,” explained director Darren Peachey.

“We have always felt very positively about this particular pub as it has historically been a ‘hub of the community’ pub. We are pushing the pub forward with the intent of bringing back the great reputation it used to have.”

Exterior of the Three Horseshoes pub, Werrington EMN-210914-122830009

New landlady Angie Canham opened the doors for the first time under the new regime last week and it has been a promising start.

“We are looking forward to new and old customers supporting the Three Horseshoes. The better we do as a pub, the more we can invest in it,” Darren added.

“We are replacing a lot of the internal furniture as this has always been very dated and we are repainting the interior in the next few weeks.

“We are also providing the pub with Sky sports and BT sports. We will be showing the upcoming Anthony Joshua fight on the Saturday 25th September. We are also updating the bar with new products in the next few weeks.”

And of particular interest to music lovers who used to flock to the Three Horseshoes in recent years is the return of the “Soul Lounge” nights and regular entertainment.

“We have just confirmed that we will be bringing back the Soul Lounge in early November,” Darren said.

“This will be renamed Soul to Sole in reference to the shoes.